Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Well (NYSE:AMWL) to Sell

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Get American Well alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWL. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

American Well stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. 281,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. American Well has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Well during the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Well by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.