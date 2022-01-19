Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Shares of KKPNF stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

