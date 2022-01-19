Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Hold

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

