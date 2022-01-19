Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Sell

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. 2,269,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,605,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

