Zacks Investment Research Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of AI stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -19.26. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,032. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

