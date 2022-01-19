Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Strong Sell

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 3,692,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,248. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

