Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Shares of MCRI opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

