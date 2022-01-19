Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “
Shares of MCRI opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
