Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zalando from €110.00 ($125.00) to €101.00 ($114.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 69,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. Zalando has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. Analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

