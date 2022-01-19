Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Price Target Cut to $17.50

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.50 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 204.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Zenvia alerts:

ZENV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.