Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,289 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 4.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $409,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,742,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,702,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

