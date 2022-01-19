Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $10.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,262. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Zogenix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Zogenix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

