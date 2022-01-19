Zogenix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,927 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,353% compared to the average volume of 894 put options.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 12.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 17.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $10.28 on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,920,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

