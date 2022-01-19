Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Head to Head Contrast

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and AdTheorent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 17.72 $672.32 million $3.76 41.94 AdTheorent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Video Communications and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 1 14 13 0 2.43 AdTheorent 0 0 6 0 3.00

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus target price of $306.94, suggesting a potential upside of 94.64%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 94.03%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 29.28% 24.22% 17.50% AdTheorent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats AdTheorent on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

