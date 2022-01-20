-$0.07 EPS Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 66,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 233,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USAC opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -477.27%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

