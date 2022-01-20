-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 138,051 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 137,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.71. 1,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,766. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.