-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of KIDS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,095. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.36.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,162,000 after buying an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

