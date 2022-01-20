$0.30 EPS Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTO. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $29.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

