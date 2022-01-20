$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,686. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

