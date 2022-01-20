-$0.32 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPTH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,266. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.65.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

