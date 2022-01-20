$0.45 EPS Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Global Net Lease also posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Global Net Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 132.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after buying an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.51 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.