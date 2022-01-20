$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

INBK opened at $50.50 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

