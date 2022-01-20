$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $630.25 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $620.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,891,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

