$1.63 EPS Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.64. 1,294,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $201.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

