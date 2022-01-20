10,000 Shares in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $2.13 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

