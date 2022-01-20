$103.97 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post sales of $103.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.10 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $34.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $176.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $179.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $256.03 million, with estimates ranging from $174.50 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,083. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $72.41 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

