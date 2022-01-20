$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post sales of $11.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $12.10 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $49.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NGMS stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,845. The company has a market capitalization of $546.38 million, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

