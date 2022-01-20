11,883 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $312.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.76 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.