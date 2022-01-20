128,571 Shares in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned approximately 0.07% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,091,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

