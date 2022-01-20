13,288 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

