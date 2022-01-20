14,711 Shares in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $15,920,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $8,564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PYCR stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86. Paycor HCM Inc has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

