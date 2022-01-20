14,988 Shares in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Acquired by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

