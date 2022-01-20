15,385 Shares in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

