1,543 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 524,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.31.

