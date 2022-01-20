1,918 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IQVIA by 66.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 273,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,888,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.85. 5,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,405. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

