219,787 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,941,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.16% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 6,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,521. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

