$229.15 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report sales of $229.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $232.38 million. BankUnited posted sales of $228.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $910.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.04 million to $919.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $953.39 million, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $983.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.54. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

BKU stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $41.12. 1,511,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,948. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 218,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $22,740,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

