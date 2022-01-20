$237.39 Million in Sales Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to announce $237.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $241.88 million. CSG Systems International reported sales of $243.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year sales of $959.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $964.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGS. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

