2,400,000 Shares in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,616,000.

Shares of HWELU stock remained flat at $$10.06 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

