2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.41

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 77842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after buying an additional 288,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 356,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

