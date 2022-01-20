$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $618.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $633.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

