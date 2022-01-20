4,148 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,126,000 after purchasing an additional 203,544 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 441,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.44. 186,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

