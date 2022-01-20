42,669 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

