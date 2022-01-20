44,190 Shares in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 44,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGC stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. SomaLogic Inc has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

