44,781 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

