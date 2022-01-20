47,700 Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYRN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,674,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,480,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYRN opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $259.05 million, a PE ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 0.84. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

