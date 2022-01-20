$536.49 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post sales of $536.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.00 million. Itron reported sales of $525.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. Itron has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 996.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

