546 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 546 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,749 shares of company stock valued at $146,107,285 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.45.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.