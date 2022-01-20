67,500 Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Purchased by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Angi by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi in the second quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Angi in the second quarter worth about $528,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angi alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 44,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.