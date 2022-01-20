$695.53 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report sales of $695.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $698.20 million and the lowest is $691.26 million. DexCom posted sales of $568.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $435.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

