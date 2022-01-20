72,365 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.18. 87,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,491. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

